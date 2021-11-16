Schools in the Hunter closed today due to COVID-19

After a week of not too many school closures in the Hunter due to COVID-19, there are several closed today.

A member in the school community has tested positive to the virus at:

Callaghan College at Wallsend

Cessnock East Public School

Clarencetown Public School

Kurri Kurri Public School

New Lambton Public School

Weston Public School

All of those schools are non-operational for a deep clean and contact tracing to be done. Staff and students are self isolating until they receive further advice from NSW Health.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Newcastle and the Hunter have been quite low the last week, in the last reporting period there were 17 in Newcastle and the Hunter. The Hunter New England Health District recorded 44 in total but 18 of those were on the Mid Coast.