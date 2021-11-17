Cessnock Council wants your thoughts on their environment strategy

Cessnock City Council is asking for feedback on how it can make its services more environmentally friendly.

They’ve released a draft Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Strategy which is set to provide a framework for improving environmental sustainability and action on climate change in the area, and identify key actions Council will take to achieve the goals it sets out.

General Manager Lotta Jackson said understanding the environmental issues most important to the community is the first step in the process, followed by identifying the actions required to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

“Council is very committed to protecting and enhancing the natural environment and rural character of the area.”

Resident feedback and input from community stakeholders will help to capture community sentiment and allow us to identify priorities most important to the region,” she said.

Following the survey, residents will have the opportunity to attend community workshops to further inform the draft Strategy.

The survey is now open and can be accessed on Council’s website at www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/haveyoursay until Friday 10 December 2021.