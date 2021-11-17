Firefighters expect to be at Weston Aluminium until Friday

Firefighters expect they’ll be at the Weston Aluminium site in Kurri Kurri until Friday mopping up after a fire on the weekend.

Emergency services were originally called to the industrial site on Sunday morning after palettes of hand sanitiser caught alight outside the factory and sparked a huge fire in a couple of buildings and nearby bushland.

Due to the nature of the fire and the chemicals which were stored at the site Kurri Kurri and Weston residents have been impacted by smoke all week and urged to stay indoors as much as possible.

Local police set up a crime scene as they investigate what caused the fire to begin with.

Sand bags have been placed around like a dam wall which is where the majority of water run off from firefighting efforts has been going. This water will be pumped out by a trade waste contractor and recycled.

Overnight the roof in the front was removed and hidden fires were extinguished.

Large excavators continuing to remove smoldering debris at the rear of the factory and firefighters are using hose lines to extinguish.

Fire and Rescue NSW anticipate to be off site by Friday.