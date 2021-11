Geoff Quattromani, talks smart homes, drink buckets and surf boards.

Affordable items for the smart home as low as $8.

Peloton turning your TV into a portal for your gym instructor

A new drinks bucket brings the party with lights & music

Xmas ideas: Electric powered surfboard and a smart shower

Listen to the full interview here:

For more info visit Office for Tomorrow. com

Connect with Geoff on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and check out his podcast