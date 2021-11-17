Newcastle police investigating foul play at Queens Wharf

Newcastle police are investigating an act of potential foul play near Queen’s Wharf.

“Penny” the chook was rescued by police on Friday afternoon — officers are calling for anyone who might have seen Penny being mistreated in the area between 4 and 4:30pm to get in touch with them.

Penny has thankfully made an eggcelent recovery after her eggtreme ordeal thanks to Newcastle City general duties police.

Anyone who saw anything or knows who owns Penny is urged to get in touch with local police, please contact Waratah Police and quote event number E87114084.

Meantime, Penny is being cared for by one of the officers.