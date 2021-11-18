Police Ask For Help Tracking Down Missing Local Teen

A local 14 year old girl has been reported missing to police and we are being asked to keep an eye out.

Abbey was last seen at her home in Beresfield at about 6 o’clock last night.

The teen described as being about 150 to 155 centimetres tall, of medium build , with dark, straight mid-length hair and an undercut.

She was last spotted wearing a greyish white jumper and black Nike TN shoes.

Anyone with information about Abbey’s whereabouts is urged to contact Maitland Police station on 4934 0200, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.