Muswellbrook is gaining a reputation as ‘the shaky valley’.

There was another earthquake this morning in an area that’s recorded many tremors.

About 6.15am, Geoscience Australia says an earthquake hit Muswellbrook with the epicentre south of the town between Denman and Bengalla.

It wasn’t a huge earthquake, only registering 2.4 on the Richter scale, and happened at a depth of two kilometres.

Image credit: Geoscience Australia