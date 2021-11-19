Man caught almost five times over the legal limit at Port Stephens

A man has been caught almost five times over the legal alcohol limit at Port Stephens.

At about 11:15am yesterday, a police officer on a motorbike attached to Port Stephens-Manning Highway Patrol stopped a silver BMW convertible that was allegedly travelling 125km/hr in an 80km/hr zone on Nelson Bay Road.

The officer spoke to the driver who returned a positive roadside breath test.

The 51-year-old was arrested and taken to Nelson Bay Police Station, where a subsequent breath analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.245.