Two charged over Darby Street fatal shooting

Two more people have been charged over the shooting death of a man inside a unit on Darby Street in Newcastle earlier this year.

On July 22, 2021 police were called to the apartment complex in Cooks Hill where they found 40-year-old Wesley Prentice with a gunshot wound to the chest, who died at the scene.

Before now, only one person had been charged over the incident, a 35-year-old man who was arrested near a caravan park at Bonny Hills in August.

Police say today they executed search warrants at a home at Wickham Road, New Lambton at 8:30 on Friday morning, where they also arrested a 38-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man.

The woman has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, while the man was charged with conceal indictable offence.

Both were bail refused and appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Friday.