Schools closed in the Hunter to start the week

There are a couple of schools shut in the Hunter due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Cardiff Public and Waratah West Public School are both closed for a deep clean and contact tracing after a member of the school community tested positive.

Glendore Public School at Maryland is closed as well.

Students and staff are at home isolating until they receive further advice.

It comes after a small spike in cases in the region yesterday – 16 new cases with ten in Newcastle, two in Lake Macquarie and one each in Maitland, Singleton, Cessnock and Port Stephens.

There were only seven confirmed cases in the Hunter on Saturday.