Cessnock Council scores $2 million for road projects

Cessnock City Council has scored just over two million dollars from the federal government for three key projects.

Under the third phase of the Australian Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program Council is secured $2,130,798 in funding with Council also contributing just over $3.2 million to cover the rest of the costs.

The grant funding will be allocated to the following projects:

$800,000 for pavement rehabilitation as part of the Kurri Kurri CBD Upgrade (Council will contribute an additional $2,187,717)

$1,290,798 for the Local Roads Reseal Program (Council will contribute an additional $1,065,157)

$40,000 for Cliftleigh and Heddon Greta suburb entry signs

General Manager, Lotta Jackson, welcomed the announcement and said she looks forward to seeing these important projects kick off.

“The Kurri Kurri CBD Upgrade is already underway and the addition of the pavement rehabilitation to the works program will go a long way to enhancing this much-loved town centre.”

“I am sure the community will also be pleased with the huge investment in our Local Roads Reseal Program which is targeted at makig our roads safer for local residents.”

“I would like to thank our staff who put a lot of time and effort into writing these successful grant applications, which deliver great benefits to our local community,” added Lotta.

Stay up to date with works happening across the Cessnock Local Government Area by visiting www.cessnock.nsw.gov.au/Works.