Fourth person arrested over shooting of David King at Port Stephens

Police have charged a fourth man over the shooting of David King at Port Stephens.

Emergency services were called to Hideaway Drive at Salt Ash in August this year after a Ford Ranger ute hit a tree.

A male driver was found suffering a gunshot wound who was later identified as 45-year-old David King.

Detectives established Strike Force Breve to investigate with the assistance of the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad.

Three men, aged 26, 27 and 39 have since been arrested and charged. They are currently before the courts.

Following further inquiries, about 10am yesterday police arrested a 28-year-old man at Newcastle Police Station.

He was charged with murder, take/detain person in company without to obtain advantage, and possess shortened firearm (not pistol) without authority.

The man was refused bail and appeared in Newcastle Local Court where he was formally refused bail to reappear in Raymond Terrace Local Court in January next year.