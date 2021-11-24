Second Woman Sentenced For Sparking Hunter’s Covid Outbreak

One of two Sydney women who sparked the Hunter’s Covid-19 outbreak has been convicted and hit with a hefty fine in court.

The 21 year old tested positive to the virus after breaking lockdown in Sydney to party and shop in Newcastle in July, lying to police and failing to check-in with QR codes across the city.

In the days that followed, the Hunter New England was plunged into a months-long lockdown.

More than 4213 people have since tested positive to the virus during the latest outbreak, a number of those directly linked to the Sydney duo’s visit in July.

She has been criminally convicted and slapped with a $4000 fine in Hornsby Local Court today, after pleading guilty to breaching the public health orders.

The young woman’s 20 year old friend and co-accused was handed the same punishment earlier this month.