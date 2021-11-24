SES keeping an eye on river levels across the Hunter region

The State Emergency Service (SES) is keeping an eye on river levels across the Hunter today.

There were concerns for Singleton overnight and heading further down the valley after heavy rainfall the past few days.

More rain is headed our way so the SES is on high alert with a trough of low pressure moving into the west of the state today bringing rain and thunderstorms into the weekend.

This rainfall may cause new and renewed flooding across NSW inland rivers and the Hunter River, many of which have been impacted by recent flooding.

Catchments of concern include the Goulburn and Upper Hunter Rivers with minor flooding predicted and minor to moderate flooding predicted in the Wollombi Brook and Lower Hunter River.

Alex Varley from the Hunter arm of the SES said SES crews are keeping an eye on levels throughout today.

“We have issues with equipment and livestock for everyone downstream of Singleton, so Branxton, Greta, Maitland and into Raymond Terrace. At this point we’re not looking at any major consequences for these areas, it is simply a heads up for property owners to move their pumps or any other equipment they have on the river bed or moving livestock to higher ground just in case we see those river rises into today,” she said.

“Singleton is expected to reach around an 8.5 according to the Bureau and does have the potential to go to the 10 metres which is the minor level so that will be monitored quite closely by SES members across the region.”

“With the catchments being quite full already and quite saturated there is that potential that these rises may occur again or quicker because the river is already higher, so that’s something we will be looking at today,”

“Until that rain falls and awe know where its going to fall it’s still almost a guessing game to see where those areas of concern might be, at this stage it does look quite widespread so everyone is on alert now and we will continue to monitor that until something changes.”

The advice from the SES is:

Refraining from driving or walking through flood water

Road closures and flood isolation may impact on work, family and educational commitments

Monitoring emergency warnings and severe weather updates on local ABC radio, NSW SES Hunter Facebook page and Bureau of Meteorology website.

If your property is at risk of inundation, please raise moveable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top

If you are advised by an emergency services officer to evacuate, please do so

Securing outside belongings and before leaving; turn off the power, water and take essential medicines and clothes with you

Farmers should move machinery, livestock, pumps, and fodder to flood free ground

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.

Image credit: Hunter SES Facebook page