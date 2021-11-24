Two more men charged over alleged historic Hunter child abuse

Police have laid additional charges and charged a second former youth worker over alleged historical sexual offences, as part of Strike Force Eiraban

In November 2020, detectives from Lake Macquarie Police established Strike Force Eiraban to investigate allegations of alleged child sexual offences against two teenage boys between 1990 and 2004 in Muswellbrook and Gateshead.

As part of inquiries, detectives charged a 71-year-old man in July this year with 15 offences. He remains before the court.

Strike Force detectives also investigated reports that two men – who are known to each other – allegedly sexually abused multiple children between the 1960s and mid 2000’s, while employed at a youth centre in Muswellbrook.

Following further inquiries, police arrested the 71-year-old man at Lake Macquarie on Tuesday, and laid an additional 85 charges including;

sexual assault person under 16 years of age

sexual assault and commit act of indecency (x2)

sex assault indecent assault person younger than 16 under authority (x5)

aggravated indecent assault – victim under authority of offender (x2)

aggravated indecency – victim under 16 and offender in company

incite aggravated indecency – victim younger than 16 under authority of offender (x9)

incite aggravated indecency – victim younger than 16 and offender in company

sexual intercourse – person aged between 10 and 16 under authority (x6)

buggery (x7)

indecent assault on male (x29)

indecent act with male (x5)

sexual intercourse with person 10 or over and under 16 years (x11)

aggravated indecent assault (x5)

Further, investigators arrested a 67-year-old man at a house in Wauchope on Tuesday. The man was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station and charged with 28 offences:

sex assault indecent assault person <16 under authority (x5)

sex assault incite indecent act, <16 & under authority (x2)

aggravated indecent assault – victim under authority of offender (x3)

aggravated indecency-victim under 16 & offender in company (x1)

incite aggravated indecency-victim <16 & under authority of offender (x2)

incite aggravated indecency-victim <16 & offender in company (x1)

sexual intercourse with person under the age of 10 years (x2)

sexual intercourse-person 10 & under 16 under authority (x12)

Both men were refused bail and appeared at Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday.

The older man was formally refused bail and the younger man was granted conditional bail, both to appear before Belmont Local Court on in January.

Investigations under Strike Force Eiraban continue.

Anyone with information which may assist strike force detectives is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.