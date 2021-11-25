Campaign targeting perpetrators of domestic and family violence launched in the Hunter

The NSW Police Force has launched a 16 Days of Activism campaign in the Northern district including here in the Hunter targeting perpetrators of domestic and family violence

From today which is also the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, until World Human Rights Day on Friday, the ‘16 Days of Activism’ campaign calls for much-needed change in the fight against gender-based violence.

Across the 11 Northern Region police districts, officers will be assisted by specialist police from the Northern Region’s Domestic Violence High Risk Offender Team (DVHROT), Proactive Crime Team and Region Enforcement Squad (RES) to roll out the operation. Police will also take part in awareness-raising events.

Manning Great Lakes Police District Commander and Northern Region Sponsor for Domestic Violence, Superintendent Christopher Schilt, said police are committed to disrupting and preventing recidivist offending and ensuring the safety of victims.

“Police unite with the community during these awareness campaigns to show our commitment to helping those who experience domestic or family violence, and we will continue to work to bring perpetrators to justice,” Superintendent Schilt said.

“There is no excuse for domestic and family violence and our proactive operation will continue to target high-risk domestic-violence offenders and ensure they are held accountable for their actions.”

During the state-wide operation, police will implement a number of proactive strategies including, Apprehended Domestic Violence Order compliance checks, proactive checks targeting known offenders and providing additional support to at-risk victims.

This year so far, more than 20,300 compliance checks have been conducted across Northern Region, to ensure apprehended domestic violence orders (ADVO) are being complied with.

In addition to policing strategies, officers from the Northern Region will be involved in community events being held across the local Police Districts.

If you, or anyone you know has experienced, or is at risk of, family and domestic violence, contact your local police. In an emergency, call Triple Zero (000).

Support is available via the following helplines –