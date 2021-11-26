Additional Dine and Discover Vouchers now available

The two additional Dine and Discover vouchers are now available.

The two $25 vouchers are rolling out to eligible customers from today with new applicants receiving three and existing customers getting two.

Treasurer Matt Kean said the $280 million expansion of the program will help local business grow and thrive this summer.

“More than 15,000 businesses and 4.8 million customers have already registered for the Dine & Discover NSW program, with almost $276 million vouchers used so far,” he said.

“The two $25 vouchers will ensure we end 2021 with a bang and provide a much needed boost for businesses right across NSW as we head into a revitalised 2022.”

Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello said accessing the new vouchers would be simple and available in the palm of your hand.

“We have made receiving vouchers for individuals even easier, with the additional vouchers appearing automatically in the Service NSW app, via SMS or email for existing digital customers,” Victor Dominello said.

“Whether it’s going out for dinner, catching a live show or visiting a wildlife park, we’re helping more and more people explore our great backyard while supporting businesses who have done it tough this year.”

The vouchers will start appearing from today in the Service NSW app with all delivered by early December. Current digital customers do not need to reapply to receive the extra vouchers.

Customers who don’t have access to digital vouchers can opt into a new call and collect delivery method. All customers need to do is to call Service NSW on 13 77 88 from 3 December, nominate their nearest Service Centre and in three business days they can collect their paper vouchers.

Participating registered businesses do not need to re-register, while those who want to join the program are encouraged to sign up now, download the Service NSW for Business app and get ready to redeem.

NSW residents aged 18 years and older who are yet to apply will be able to do so until the program ends and will receive all six $25 vouchers.

Dine & Discover NSW vouchers can be used seven days a week, including public holidays, and are valid to 30 June 2022.

More information: nsw.gov.au/covid-19/business/financial-support/dine-discover-nsw