Hunter Valley on Flood Watch with lots of rain on the way

The Hunter Valley is on Flood Watch today with lots of rain falling in the region overnight, and it won’t be stopping any time soon.

Rain and thunderstorms have set in and there is a Flood Watch in place for the Goulburn, Wollombi and Hunter Catchments.

It is expected that there will be minor flooding in the Goulburn and Upper Hunter Rivers and minor to moderate flooding in the Wollombi Brook and Lower Hunter River.

The SES has issued an Equipment and Livestock Warning for the Goulburn and Hunter River downstream of Aberdeen.

Due to heavy rain falling across the Upper Hunter Catchment and the Liverpool range northwest of Merriwa over the last several days, there have been rises in the Hunter, Goulburn, Jerry’s Plains, Rouchel, Pages, Krui and Dartbrook River Systems.

The river flow is expected to cause rises of 3 – 4m above normal flows at Aberdeen, Muswellbrook, Merriwa, Jerry’s Plains and Denman on Friday and Saturday

Additional rain is possible. Local roads may close, do not drive through flooded roads.

The latest from Hunter SES:

– At this stage, there is NO Flood Warning however with heavy rainfall, further rises are possible and warnings may be issued by the Bureau of Meteorology – It is likely that you will see Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Severe Weather Warnings being issued regularly over the next four days – Wet roads are not a playground, on your commute slow down and keep your headlights on, if you see a flooded road, turn around and find an alternate route. – Low-lying roads may continue to be closed due to flooding, obey traffic signs and check livetraffic.com for updates If you require SES assistance, call 132500, if it is a life threatening situation call Triple Zero.

There are various road closures across the Hunter including Denman Road is closed between Golden Highway and Bengalla Road and the Golden Highway is closed at Wittingham between the New England Highway and Range road in both directions.

Image credit: SES Unit Maitland