Hunter Valley on Flood Watch with lots of rain on the way

The Hunter Valley is on Flood Watch today with lots of rain falling in the region overnight, and it won’t be stopping any time soon.
Rain and thunderstorms have set in and there is a Flood Watch in place for the Goulburn, Wollombi and Hunter Catchments.
It is expected that there will be minor flooding in the Goulburn and Upper Hunter Rivers and minor to moderate flooding in the Wollombi Brook and Lower Hunter River.
The SES has issued an Equipment and Livestock Warning for the Goulburn and Hunter River downstream of Aberdeen.
Due to heavy rain falling across the Upper Hunter Catchment and the Liverpool range northwest of Merriwa over the last several days, there have been rises in the Hunter, Goulburn, Jerry’s Plains, Rouchel, Pages, Krui and Dartbrook River Systems.
The river flow is expected to cause rises of 3 – 4m above normal flows at Aberdeen, Muswellbrook, Merriwa, Jerry’s Plains and Denman on Friday and Saturday
Additional rain is possible. Local roads may close, do not drive through flooded roads.
The latest from Hunter SES: