Man arrested over alleged sexual assault of two women he met online

A man has been arrested over the alleged sexual assault of two women he met online in Lake Macquarie.

In October, Lake Macquarie Police District officers started investigating reports a 41-year-old and 50-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted by a man they met on a social media dating application.

Following extensive inquiries, detectives arrested a 48-year-old man on Owen Avenue at Wyong, at about 8.50am yesterday.

He was taken to Wyong Police Station where he was charged with four counts of sexually touch another person without consent.

Police will allege in court that the man sexually assaulted the women in separate incidents in Fernleigh and Wyong after meeting them on a social media dating application.

The man was refused bail to appear in Belmont Local Court in December.

Investigations are ongoing.