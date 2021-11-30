Minor flooding possible at Raymond Terrace this morning

UPDATE 10AM
The Hunter River at Raymond Terrace is currently falling.
It is sitting at 1.96-metres now and localised flooding in Raymond Terrace is currently occurring — there is a chance local roads will be impacted.
The Hunter River at Maitland peaked at 8.1-metres yesterday afternoon and is now at 7.16-metres and falling with minor flooding.
All of the river systems and catchments around the Hunter are currently falling with the exception of the Wollombi Brook at Bulga which is remaining steady.
EARLIER:
Minor flooding is continuing to occur along the Hunter River at Maitland this morning.
River levels peaked below the moderate flood level yesterday afternoon and is currently at 8.10 metres and falling.
The Hunter River at Raymond Terrace may reach the minor flood level of 2.5 metres with the high tide at around 9am today.
Localised flooding in low-lying parts of Raymond Terrace is occurring and local roads may be impacted.
There are still people isolated at Singleton, Maitland and Raymond due to floodwaters.
The advice from the SES when it comes to floodwaters: