Minor flooding possible at Raymond Terrace this morning

UPDATE 10AM

The Hunter River at Raymond Terrace is currently falling.

It is sitting at 1.96-metres now and localised flooding in Raymond Terrace is currently occurring — there is a chance local roads will be impacted.

The Hunter River at Maitland peaked at 8.1-metres yesterday afternoon and is now at 7.16-metres and falling with minor flooding.

All of the river systems and catchments around the Hunter are currently falling with the exception of the Wollombi Brook at Bulga which is remaining steady.

EARLIER:

Minor flooding is continuing to occur along the Hunter River at Maitland this morning.

River levels peaked below the moderate flood level yesterday afternoon and is currently at 8.10 metres and falling.

The Hunter River at Raymond Terrace may reach the minor flood level of 2.5 metres with the high tide at around 9am today.

Localised flooding in low-lying parts of Raymond Terrace is occurring and local roads may be impacted.

There are still people isolated at Singleton, Maitland and Raymond due to floodwaters.

The advice from the SES when it comes to floodwaters:

• Do not drive, ride or walk-through flood water

• Farmers on low lying land close to rivers and creeks are urged to monitor livestock, pumps, and other equipment. Waste and chemical containers should be located well above predicted flood levels.

• Residents of low-lying areas near the river should keep an active watch on the flood waters.

• Keep in contact with your neighbours.

• Consider impacts of possible road closures on work, family and educational commitments.

• Monitoring emergency warnings and severe weather updates on local ABC radio, NSW SES Hunter Facebook Page and Bureau of Meteorology website.

• If you live in a low-lying area and are advised by an emergency services officer to evacuate, please do so.

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately

Image credit: 2HD Newsroom