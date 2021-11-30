Second man charged with murder of Stacey Klimovitch at Stockton

Detectives have charged a man they arrested at the end of last week with the murder of Stacey Klimovitch at Stockton.

Strike Force Backhouse detectives arrested a 46-year-old man on a NSW warrant at a home in Chisholm in the ACT at about 6:45pm last Friday, November 26.

He was taken to a local police station where the NSW warrant was executed and yesterday strike force detectives were granted his extradition to NSW. He was escorted to Queanbeyan Police Station and charged with murder.

The man was refused bail and is due to appear at Queanbeyan Local Court today.

The 46-year-old is the second man to be charged with the murder of 61-year-old grandmother Stacey.

Emergency services were called to a home on Queen Street at Stockton on 9 June this year following reports of a shooting.

Stacey had answered her front door and was shot – she tragically died at the scene.

Officers from Newcastle City Police District established Strike Force Backhouse to investigate the circumstances surrounding Stacey’s murder.

Last week, detectives arrested a 29-year-old man at Honeysuckle who was charged over his alleged involvement in the shooting and remains before the courts.