Flooding no longer cause for concern in the Hunter

Flooding is no longer a cause for concern in the Hunter region.

The State Emergency Service has issued their final flood bulletin for the region after the Hunter River at Maitland fell below the minor flood level (5.90 metres) at 6pm last night.

The Hunter River is generally steady and or falling after flooding from Scone to Raymond Terrace.

The river at Muswellbrook was rising overnight but it’s not appearing to be any cause for concern.

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.