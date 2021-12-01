Man and woman hit with more than 30 drug and weapon charges in the Hunter

A man and woman have been charged with more than 30 offences in the Hunter region.

It’s part of an ongoing investigation into the prohibited drug supply in the Port Stephens and Hunter areas that has seen Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers establish Strike Force Callard in a bid to crack down on the problem.

As a part of those investigations, detectives arrested a 42-year-old East Maitland woman and a 48-year-old Campbelltown man on Devonshire Street in East Maitland on Thursday 25 November.

Police searched two vehicles at the East Maitland location and allegedly found 300g of methylamphetamine and over $55,000 in cash.

Further inquiries led police to execute a search warrant at a unit on Thompson Street, East Maitland, where police located further items including more than $12,000 in cash, a money counting machine, an electronic stun device, three replica firearms, illicit drugs including LSD and methylamphetamine, and two vehicles – a Holden Commodore and Jaguar XF.

All of those items have been seized for forensic examination.

The pair was taken to Maitland Police Station, where the woman was charged with 33 offences including supply prohibited drug (24 counts), supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, possess prohibited drug (two counts), knowingly deal with proceeds of crime (two counts), possess unauthorised prohibited firearm (three counts), and possess prohibited weapon without permit.

The woman was refused bail and appeared at Maitland Local Court yesterday, where she was formally refused bail, to re-appear at the same court in December.

The man was charged with supply prohibited drug, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, and possess prohibited drug.

He was refused bail and appeared at Maitland Local Court on Friday, where he was formally refused bail and will re-appear at the same court in January next year.

Image credit: NSW Police Force.