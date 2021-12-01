Newcastle Labor commits to finishing Wallsend Local Centre

Newcastle Labor has committed to finishing the next stage of the Wallsend Local Centre Public Domain upgrade.

In the third stage the intersection at Cowper and Kokera Streets will be reconstructed, the existing roundabout will be replaced with traffic lights and significant stormwater infrastructure upgrades will be done underneath the Cowper Street Bridge.

Newcastle Labor say they will start construction in 2022 with the roundabout adjacent to Wallsend Village will be removed, and installation of traffic signals at the intersection of Cowper and Kokera Streets completed.

Council will already be installing a culvert bypass alongside the existing channel underneath the Cowper Street Bridge.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes, who initiated the Wallsend Local Centre project under Labor’s popular Local Centres Program, said the next stage of the Wallsend upgrade would see significant improvements to local amenity and liveability.

“Stage 3 is where the Wallsend Local Centre Program starts to really kick into gear, with significant public domain upgrades at the entry point of Wallsend Town Centre,” said the Lord Mayor.

“We’ll see the awkward roundabout removed and replaced with traffic lights, and the footpaths will be renewed and widened to encourage active transport options like walking and cycling.”

“We’re proud to have already delivered the $3.3 million Tyrrell Street Bridge replacement, and this next stage of the Wallsend Local Centre project will see the entire streetscape at the intersection of Cowper and Kokera Street renewed. It will be a vast improvement to what we see in that section of Wallsend today, and will be a significant investment from this Council.”

State Member for Wallsend, Sonia Hornery MP welcomed today’s commitment, saying that Newcastle Labor Councillors have a strong track-record of delivery for Wallsend and Newcastle’s Western Suburbs.

“The spotlight is well and truly on the City’s western suburbs, and rightfully so,” said Sonia Hornery.

“I’ve been so impressed with the upgrades that Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes and the Newcastle Labor team have delivered over the past Council term – with the Tyrrell Street Bridge works completed, Wallsend Active Hub at Federal Park under construction, and the early stages of the ten-year plan to upgrade the local shopping precinct now complete.”

“The Labor Council have committed $26 million for traffic alleviation along Minmi Road, a new fenced dog park at Maryland and new playgrounds for Beresfield, Tarro, Maryland, Minmi and Birmingham Gardens, after already delivering several new playgrounds over the current term.”

City of Newcastle has completed Stages 1 & 2 of the Wallsend Local Centre upgrade which included the delivery of the $3.3 million Tyrrell Street Bridge and renewal of the northbound Bunn Street transport stop.