The next 20 years in the Hunter laid out in new plan

The next 20 years in the Hunter region has been laid out in a new draft plan.

The plan for Australia’s biggest regional economy has been done in a bid to guide investment and development from Merriwa to Gloucester, Newcastle and Maitland.

The community can have a look and give feedback on the draft Hunter Regional Plan 2041, Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin is encouraging everyone to have their say.

“Our vision for the Hunter is one of continued renewal and the Plan includes strategies to transform disused mine sites and power stations into industrial or renewable energy hubs to ensure it continues as the country’s leading regional economy,” Taylor Martin said.

“As we transform both Broadmeadow and Hunter Park into major world-class sport and entertainment facilities, the Plan would ensure Newcastle has the right amenities to support over 1.8 million new visitors and an influx of tourism dollars.”

“The draft Plan includes strategies to maximise on the opportunities created by the Hunter Expressway, by ensuring the local community gets the local benefits from the $1.7 billion 40-kilometre stretch of highway.”

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes said the Plan was being renewed with a greater focus on supporting local economies and achieving a goal of net zero emissions.

“One of the Plan’s most exciting goals is to create 15-minute communities, where people can access everything they need within a walk, bike ride or short drive,” Rob Stokes said.

“The Hunter is climate resilient and energy efficient and the Plan would establish net zero emissions as a guiding principle for all planning decisions to ensure future development supports the NSW Government’s emissions targets.”

The draft Hunter Regional Plan 2041 sets out strategies for how government and stakeholders would work together to achieve its seven key objectives which centre on jobs, housing, green infrastructure and net zero emissions.

To view the draft plan and make a submission by Friday 4 March 2022, visit https://www.dpie.nsw.gov.au/hunter2041.