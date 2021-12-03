More police on the beat in the Hunter from next week

The Hunter is getting more than a dozen new probationary constables.

The new graduates from the Police Academy in Goulburn have their attestation ceremony today and will head out to their respective police districts on Monday.

The Lake Macquarie Police District is getting four, Newcastle City will get 8, and the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District is getting three.

The ceremony was unique today, as it also celebrated the achievements of outgoing Commissioner Mick Fuller APM and marked his official march out parade. The ceremony was attended by Minister for Police and Emergency Service David Elliott, Her Excellency the Hon. Margaret Beazley and Premier Dominic Perrottet.

Premier Dominic Perrottet congratulated our new recruits and recognised the significance of the occasion.

“Today is an important milestone for class 350, their families and friends. After eight months of intensive training, our new recruits join the finest police force in the country, and I wish them all a long and successful career,” he said.

“We also recognise the outstanding leadership and over 30 years of service that Commissioner Fuller has provided to our state. His leadership has seen the largest increase in police force in NSW’s history and has transformed the organisation’s capabilities to keep our communities safer.”

Commissioner Fuller welcomed the latest intake of probationary constables.

“Congratulations to the men and women of class 350 and I commend them for embarking on a career in policing particularly at a challenging time, and they will have a rewarding and diverse career with our police family,” he said.

“Over the past two years, police have played a vital role in leading and serving the community through the pandemic. Despite the challenges ahead, our newest recruits will serve our communities with the highest level of integrity and dedication.”