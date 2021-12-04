John Hunter switches on over 5,000 solar panels

Over 5,000 solar panels have been switched on on the roof of the John Hunter Hospital.

The $3.2 million worth of panels covers 11,500 square metres atop the New Lambton facility, harnessing the suns energy.

Hunter New England Health says the venture into renewable is part of its strategy to become carbon and waste neutral by 2030.

The installation of the solar panels alone has already saved over 145,950 kilograms in carbon dioxide emissions since October – the equivalent of planting 4,350 trees.

Chief Executive Michael DiRienzo says it part of a suite of measures being rolled out.

“We’ve already made a head-start on our targets, having introduced solar panels on 10 of our hospitals across the District, with the aim of installing across all of our health facilities over the coming years.

“Generating about 3,238 megawatt hours per annum, the solar panels will help reduce the hospital’s annual energy consumption by 11 per cent, resulting in a 20-year carbon reduction equivalent to over 52,000 tonnes,” Mr DiRienzo said.