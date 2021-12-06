Man charged with drink driving and allegedly having two passengers in the tray of his ute

A man has been charged with drink driving, and allegedly having two passengers in the tray of his ute.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers were conducting stationary random breath testing on Victoria Parade at Nelson Bay on Saturday when they pulled over a Holden Rodeo ute at about 8:15pm.

As the ute pulled into the roadside RBT, two passengers jumped out of the tray of the ute and fled.

Police spoke to the driver, a 23-year-old man, and noticed two people were sitting in the front passenger seat, sharing one seatbelt.

The driver’s roadside breath test was positive so he was arrested and taken to Nelson Bay Police Station where he underwent a secondary breath analysis which allegedly returned a reading of 0.123, double the legal limit.

He was charged with mid-range PCA, along with receiving two infringement notices for having unrestrained passengers in the vehicle. The two passengers inside the car were also issued infringement notices for not wearing a seat belt correctly. The Mascot man will appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court today. Port Stephens-Hunter police have issued a warning to locals they will be focusing on reducing road trauma through ongoing high-saturation operations as we approach the holiday period.