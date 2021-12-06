Teen off to children’s court after allegedly threatening employee with a knife

A teenager is off to children’s court after allegedly threatening an employee with a knife in Newcastle.

NSW Police conducted Operation Colossus on Friday and Saturday which was led by Police Transport Command (PTC) North Central with assistance from PTC North West and South West, Dog and Mounted Command, Marine Area Command, Aviation Command and officers from across the Central and North West Metropolitan Regions.

Over the two days, 70 people were arrested for a range of offences from weapons to possessing prohibited drugs; police conducted 243 person searches, issued more than 370 transport fines, patrolled 429 trains and 115 buses, and inspected 62 licenced premises.

One incident of note in Newcastle was at about 8pm on Saturday night when police saw two teenage boys running from a convenience store on Wharf Road.

Officers stopped one of the boys, a 14-year-old, and allegedly found a knife and e-cigarettes on him.

The boy was taken to his home by police while they investigated.

Officers attended the convenience store where they were told two boys allegedly threatened an employee with a knife before stealing e-cigarettes.

Police arrested the boy and took and charged him with robbery in company.

He was granted conditional bail to appear before a children’s court in January next year. Inquiries are continuing.