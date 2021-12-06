Teenager suffers serious injuries in workplace accident

A teenager has suffered serious injuries after a workplace accident at Beresfield.

Emergency services were called to the workplace at Beresfield at about 9:30am after reports a 17-year-old suffered serious leg injuries after a large piece of steel fell onto her.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics treated the female at the scene before the Westpac Rescue Helicopter arrived at about 10am with the Critical Care Medical Team.

They continued treatment on the female before she was transported by road ambulance to the John Hunter Hospital.

She was last reported to be in a serious but stable condition.