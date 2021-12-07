1 Year On The Search Continues For Patrick Thaidy

A year to the day since Patrick Thaidy disappeared, the search for the missing Lake Macquarie man is far from over.

The 60 year old, was last seen at his home on Delasala Drive in Macquarie Hills about midnight on Sunday 6 December 2020.

Further inquiries confirmed Patrick was later sighted along Macquarie Road at Cardiff about 9.25am, and again on Bayview Street, Warners Bay around 10.45am that same day.

Despite extensive searches and inquiries into his movements since then, Mr Thaidy remains missing.

Today, on the 1-year anniversary of Patrick’s disappearance police are launching a fresh appeal for public assistance as they hold onto hope of locating him.

Officers attached to Police Rescue will conduct further aerial searches utilising a drone as well as foot searches in bushland and scrub off Bayview Street at Warners Bay.

Police and family members hold grave concerns for Patrick’s welfare due to medical conditions.

As inquiries continue, anyone who may have seen or heard from Patrick or may have any information which could assist investigators is urged to contact Belmont Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.