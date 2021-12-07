House destroyed after fire at Maitland

A house was destroyed by fire at Maitland in the early hours of this morning.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to the house on the New England Highway at the corner of Johnson Street at 1:15am following reports of a house being well alight.

It took fire crews about three hours to extinguish the blaze — the roof of the house collapsed making the damage even worse.

No one was home at the time and fire fighters believe it was a vacant home.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze.