Newcastle and the Hunter benefiting from mining funding bucket

Councils in Newcastle and the Hunter will soon benefit from the NSW Government’s mining funding bucket.

Through the $75 million eighth round of the state government’s Resources for Regions program 15 projects will share in more than $5.6 million in funding.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the funding will deliver new bike paths, park upgrades, road upgrades and community facilities.

Lake Macquarie City Council will see $1,395,299 for:

$120,000 for a Lake Macquarie Centre of Excellence

$80,000 for a Learn to Swim Pools Business Case

$250,000 for a new Multi Court at Killingworth

$595,299 for floodlighting at Douglass Street Field and Finnan Oval

$350,000 for a car park at the Rathmines Youth Hub (the Youth Hub is being partially funded through funding received from Resources for Regions Round 7)

Cessnock Council is benefiting from the largest amount in the eighth round with $1,612,389 for:

$314,688 for Millfield Skatepark Extension

$95,000 for a business case for Weston Bears Park

$250,000 for upgrades to Carmichael Park BMX Track

$847,701 for Phase 2 of Rotary Park Kurri Kurri Concept Plan, Accessibility and Amenities Upgrades

$105,000 for the Business Case for Booth Park Netball Facility

Newcastle City Council is getting $1,179,828 with a large chunk going towards a project at Blackbutt Reserve:

$879,828 for Blackbutt Reserve Café and Community Facility

$300,000 for the University to City Centre Cycleway (Maud Street Mid-block Signals)

Maitland City Council is receiving $1,463,342 for:

$956,480 for Morpeth to Walka Water Works Shared Pathway – Stage 2

$306,862 for Lochinvar Sports Complex and Rural Fire Station – Sewer connection and site improvements

$200,000 for a Business Case to upgrade the Thornton Road/Glenwood Drive intersection

“The benefits that mining brings can place added pressure on local infrastructure, which is why we are supporting mining communities across the state through a record amount of Resources for Regions funding,” Taylor Martin said.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said Resources for Regions has been highly successful with Rounds One through to Seven delivering 149 projects worth $345 million to mining communities since 2012.

“Mining plays a very important part in the NSW economy, supporting tens of thousands of jobs across the state and it will continue to play a role in the Hunter for years to come, which is why we’re investing in the future of mining regions,” Paul Toole said.

“The NSW Government is committed to supporting regional mining towns that supply our state with the precious resources, and I am grateful for the local Council’s putting forward these projects which will support the ongoing prosperity of the local community.”

