Police release CCTV footage into malicious damage and suspicious fires near Singleton

Police have released CCTV vision of two people they would like to speak to as they investigate several suspicious fires and malicious damage near Singleton earlier this year.

Hunter Valley Police District officers said at about 2:15am on Thursday 2 September, two people forced their way into a fenced area on Forest Lane at Glennies Creek and threw rocks at two computer terminals and damaged the systems.

The men were caught on CCTV leaving the scene on a motorbike.

About 45 minutes later, a vacant home on nearby Middle Falbrook Road was set alight and completely destroyed.

The damage didn’t stop there, two hay bales were also deliberately lit inside a shed on a rural property on Glennies Creek Road, with crews from the NSW Rural Fire Service called out to extinguish the blaze shortly after.

Whilst enroute to the Glennies Creek Road property, an RFS volunteer observed two residential garbage bins also well alight.

All of the incidents were reported to police who commenced an investigation and at this stage police believe the suspicious fires and the malicious damage incident are all linked.

Detectives have released CCTV footage of two people they would like to speak to in relation to these incidents.

Anyone who may have information which could assist investigators is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.