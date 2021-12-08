Another man charged with alleged historical child abuse in the Hunter

A man has been charged with 25 offences as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged historical child sexual offences in Lake Macquarie.

In early 2021, officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police District’s Child Abuse Unit commenced investigations after receiving reports of the alleged assaults.

Following extensive investigations, a 58-year-old man was arrested by detectives at a home in Windermere Park about 8.30am on Wednesday.

He was taken to Toronto Police Station and charged with 25 offences including:

Sexual intercourse-person 10 & under (x5)

Aggravated sexual assault – victim under the age of 16 years (x4)

Assault with act of indecency (x6)

Aggravated indecent assault – victim under the age of 16 years (x8)

Commit act of indecency with person under 16 years, and

Assault with intent sexual intercourse child 10 to <14 – under authority.

Police will allege in court that the man sexually and indecently assaulted four children known to the man aged between seven and 15 years old at the time.

It will be further alleged that the incidents occurred around the Morisset, Windermere Park, Mirabook and Sunshine areas between 1994 and 2001.

The man was refused bail and appeared at Toronto Local Court on Wednesday, where he was formally refused bail and will reappear at the same court on Wednesday 2 February, 2022.