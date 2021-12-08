Man Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Assault, Murder of Baby In Newcastle

A Hunter man will face a trial in the supreme court after allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a baby girl in Hamilton South last year.

The 3 month old died in hospital after being found unresponsive at a Fowler Street unit on August 4, 2020.

Strike Force Giffen was set up in the wake of the tragedy, and detectives arrested a 25 year old man in Maitland last December.

Facing Newcastle Local Court via video link from Parklea Correctional Center today, he pleaded not guilty to murder and sexual intercourse with a child under 10.

The matter was adjourned until February next year, when a trial date will be set.