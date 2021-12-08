Novocastrian Emily van Egmond back with the Jets

Great news for Newcastle Jets fans today, Emily van Egmond is making her return to the side.

The 28-year-old midfielder made her debut with the Jets when she was 15 and has enjoyed multiple stints with the club while also featuring in the National Women’s Soccer League in USA, the FA Women’s Super League in England and over 110 games for the Matildas.

Emily finished just one game short of the A-League Women’s Grand Final in 2018 when she was Captain.

Head Coach Ash Wilson said she was ecstatic to have Van Egmond at the Club once more.

“Emily is a world class player and Newcastle is her home so to be able to have her put on the Jets jersey again is exciting for the community and the Club,” Ash Wilson said.

“She brings so much to the team in terms of experience, technical and tactical quality and a winning mentality.”

Wilson made mention of not just what Van Egmond’s skill and experience adds to the team on the field, but the squad, Club and community off of it as well.

“For us, this signing also demonstrates the commitment from the Club to keep improving and pushing to be more successful,” she said.

“Emily has already been training with us, preparing for her US matches and the lessons being learned from younger, less experienced players around training ethic and attitude have already been invaluable,” she said.

“I’m excited to see her back in gold playing a positive, attacking brand of football, and I know she is motivated to contribute to a successful campaign for this community.”

Van Egmond will line up this Friday night for her return game as the side takes on Wellington Phoenix as part of a Double Header at McDonald Jones Stadium.