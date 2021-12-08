Richmond Vale Rail Trail project reaches another milestone

The Richmond Vale Rail Trail project has reached another milestone.

The Development Application for the design and construction of the Newcastle section was approved this week by the Hunter and Central Coast Regional Planning Panel.

Approximately 13 kilometres of the path is located within the Newcastle Local Government Area with two kilometres of the trail that goes through the Hunter Wetlands National Park to undergo further assessment in the new year.

City of Newcastle’s Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the approval represents a major step forward for what will be a regionally significant recreational and tourism attraction that will rival the popular Fernleigh Track

“The project will offer a great active choice for locals and visitors, passing through old railway tunnels and over bridges, amongst wildlife habitats and linking to the Hunter Wetlands Centre,” Cr Nelmes said.

“Significant work went into preparing this DA and I want to congratulate everyone who played their part.”

Newcastle’s section is part of the overall regional proposal with Lake Macquarie and Cessnock City Councils for a 32-kilometre cycling and walking track along the former Richmond Vale rail line between Kurri Kurri and Hexham, along the former Chichester to Newcastle water pipeline between Shortland and Tarro, and through the Hunter Wetlands National Park.

The shared pathway will provide a link between Kurri Kurri, Tarro, Minmi and Shortland and it would mean users could avoid travelling on the Pacific Motorway, Hunter Expressway or New England Highway.

To find out more about the project visit newcastle.nsw.gov.au/works