The flood risk has returned to the Hunter region.

The SES has confirmed the Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Minor to Moderate Flood Warning for the Hunter River.

Minor flooding is expected at Scone and Muswellbrook early hours of this morning, with moderate flooding possible later this morning.

Minor flooding is possible at Denman Thursday afternoon.

The flood warning are due to heavy rainfall that has been recorded across the Upper Hunter and Goulburn River catchments since Wednesday afternoon and further storms and rainfall is expected over the next few hours.

As of the latest flood bulletin from the SES at 4:15am:

Flows from the Goulburn River are expected to contribute to river level rises at Singleton and downstream from Friday.

Moderate flooding may occur along the Upper Hunter River at Muswellbrook and Scone.

The Kingdon Ponds at Scone is currently at 3.09 metres and rising. The Kingdon Ponds at Scone is expected to reach the minor flood level (3.20 m) around 04:00 am Thursday. The river level may reach around 3.60 metres 07:00 am Thursday, with moderate flooding.

The Hunter River at Muswellbrook is currently at 4.88 metres and steady. The Hunter River at Muswellbrook is expected to exceed the minor flood level (7.20 m) around 07:00 am Thursday. The river level may reach the moderate flood level (8.00 m) late Thursday morning.

The Hunter River at Denman is currently at 4.24 metres and rising. The Hunter River at Denman may reach the minor flood level (6.50 m) Thursday afternoon.

The advice from the SES:

Do not drive, ride or walk through flood water

Farmers on low lying land close to rivers and creeks are urged to monitor livestock, pumps and other equipment. Waste and chemical containers should be located well above predicted flood levels.

Residents of low lying areas near the river should keep an active watch on the flood waters.

Keep in contact with your neighbours.

Consider impacts of possible road closures on work, family and educational commitments

Monitoring emergency warnings and severe weather updates on local ABC radio, NSW SES Hunter Facebook Page and Bureau of Meteorology website

If you live in a low-lying area and are advised by an emergency services officer to evacuate, please do so

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.

The next alert will be issued by 10am.

Image credit: Singleton SES Facebook page