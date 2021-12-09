Lake Macquarie Police renew appeal for missing man

Lake Macquarie Police are renewing their appeal for information about a man missing for almost a year.

47-year-old Brett Constable was last seen at a home on Oakland Street, Glendale, about 1am on Tuesday 5 January, 2021.

Police say he hasn’t been seen or heard from since, with no activity on his bank account or mobile phone.

Brett is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185-190cm tall, of solid build, with short brown, curly hair, and a grey beard. He has a skull and rose tattoo on his left chest.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Lake Macquarie Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.