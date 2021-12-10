Evacuation warning for parts of Singleton due to flooding

There’s an evacuation warning for parts of low-lying Singleton due to possible flooding.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicting possible flooding along the Hunter River for the Whittingham and Scotts Flat areas and as a result residents and visitors to these areas should take action now to prepare for possible flood impacts.

The NSW SES is advising residents in low lying areas of Combo, low-lying areas of Whittingham and Scotts Flat Road locations that they may need to evacuation due to rising flood water.

Low lying properties may experience impacts due to flash flooding and/or riverine flooding.

The Hunter River at Singleton is exceeded the minor flood level of 10.00 metres in the early hours of this morning. The river level is likely to exceed the moderate flood level and reach 12-metres this afternoon by 2pm.

Storm and flood impacts may interrupt essential services such as electricity, phones, internet, water and sewerage.

People in these areas need to closely monitor weather and road closures and make informed decisions early based on individual circumstances.

Residents should monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so.

Advice from the NSW SES

Simple things you can do now:

• Lift possessions and important items above the predicted flood height.

• Take pets, essential items, warm clothes, medicines, insurance documents and valuables with you.

• Leave as early as possible to avoid restricted roads.

• Share this information with family, friends and neighbours and help others where possible

For more information on:

• For the latest information listen to your local ABC radio station,

• Follow us on Facebook at /NSWSES or our website at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

• Latest Weather, Warnings, Rainfall and River heights: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/

• Road Closures: www.livetraffic.com.au or http://www.myroadinfo.com.au

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.

Image credit: Singleton SES Facebook page