Hunter Workers rally for “5 cents a day” paid DV leave

Hunter workers rallied in Newcastle on Friday, calling on the federal government to include paid family and domestic violence leave to be included in the National Employment Standards.

The Union says has found the average cost of extending access to paid FDV leave across the workforce would average less than five cents per worker, per working day.

Leanne Holmes from the Union’s Womens Comittee says the additional leave is a small cost to the government, but and even greater cost if no action is taken.

“Too often survivors of domestic violence lose their jobs in the process of excaping because they do no have sufficient leave, at a time when it is more vital than ever they maintain their income and stability.

“If we are to successfully end the epidemic of violence against women in this country, we all need to play our part in supporting survivors.

“Implementing paid domestic violence leave in the National Employment Standards sends a powerful message that women’s safety is everyone’s responsibility,” Ms Holmes said.

The event at Civic Park coincided with International Human Rights Day and the last day of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence.

The Union want to see the leave implemented sooner rather than later, as more and more people work from home.

“Now more than ever, domestic violence is a workplace health and safety issue that is necessary for employers to address and act accordingly,” Hunter Workers said.