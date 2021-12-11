Singleton flooding easing, Maitland set to rise

Flooding at Singleton reached it’s peak on Friday afternoon and the SES says the water is slowly receding.

As of 5am on Saturday, the water, which peaked at 11.2 metres on Friday, was at 10.11 metres.

Low-lying rural areas in and around Glennriding, Dunolly, Combo and Whittingham are experiencing inundation.

Parts of East Singleton may also be impacted by minor road closures including: Dangar Road, Greenwood Avenue, Whitefalls Lane, Haggarty Lane, Netsfield Lane, Kanoona Lane and Racecourse Lane.

The SES says the waters are headed downstream to Maitland, where Belmore Bridge is expected to peak at 7 metres on Saturday afternoon, with minor flooding.

Some roads in and around Mailtand may close as a result of flooding.

People in these areas are reminded to not drive, ride of walk through flood water and to monitor emergency warnings as conditions can change.

For emergency help call the SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations call 000 immediately.