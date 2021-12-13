Hunter no longer on floodwatch

The Hunter is no longer on floodwatch.

The SES put out their final flood bulletin this morning to say the Hunter River at Maitland fell below the minor flood level yesterday afternoon and is currently at 3.68 metres and falling.

The Hunter River at Raymond Terrace is expected to remain below the minor flood level.

No further flooding is expected in the Lower Hunter and the SES won’t be issuing any further warnings for this flood event.

The SES has reminded people what to do in flooding situations:

• Refraining from driving or walking through flood water

• The impact of possible road closures and flood isolation on work, family and educational commitments

• Monitoring emergency warnings and severe weather updates on local ABC radio, NSW SES Hunter Facebook Page and Bureau of Meteorology website

• If your property is at risk of inundation, please raise moveable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top

• If you live in a low-lying area and are advised by an emergency services officerto evacuate, please do so.

• Securing outside belongings and before leaving; turn off the power, water and take essential medicines and clothes with you

For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.

Image credit: 2HD Newsroom