More than 80 people have tested positive to COVID-19 after attending The Argyle nightclub

NSW Health say “a number” of the 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from The Argyle nightclub cluster in Newcastle will likely have the Omicron variant.

Health authorities say 680 people checked in using a QR code for the Wharf Road nightclub between 9pm Wednesday 8 December and 3am Thursday 9 December and are all classed as close contacts.

If you were there you must immediately get tested and isolate for 7 days if you’re vaccinated, and 14 days if you’re unvaccinated. NSW Health is appealing for anyone who did not check in using the QR code to also urgently get tested and isolate, and for their friends to ensure other potential attendees are aware of this advice. Given the high transmission of COVID-19 at the venue, NSW Health is asking household contacts of anyone who attended to also immediately get tested and isolate until they and the close contact tests negative.

Across the Hunter New England Health District in the 24 hours to 8pm last night there were 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

12 are from the Newcastle LGA, nine from Lake Macquarie, 3 from Maitland, one from Port Stephens and one from Muswellbrook. the others are from further up in the New England region.