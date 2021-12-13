Two wanted over home invasion at Wickham

Police are on the hunt for two men who allegedly broke into a man’s unit at Wickham last night,

Newcastle Police say the unknown pair forced their way into a unit on Hannell Street at about 9:15pm and demanded money from the 62-year-old occupant.

The pair snatched a backpack which did contain a small amount of money.

The man was the only one home, and thankfully wasn’t injured.

Police have set up a crime scene and are checking CCTV footage to try and find the pair responsible. There’s little in the way of descriptions, one is possibly between 45-50 years old and the other in their mid-20s.