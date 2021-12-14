Man dies after being pulled from water at a Merewether beach

A man has died after being pulled from the water at Burwood Beach at Merewether on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene after reports of a man and woman in trouble in the water.

The woman made it to shore uninjured, however the 25-year-old man was sighted by a paraglider who assisted the man to a rock ledge.

Police say CPR was performed on the man, but despite best efforts, he died at the scene.

The paraglider is being treated for a serious injury to his knee.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.