More than 200 COVID-19 cases recorded in Newcastle and the Hunter

There’s been an expected big jump in COVID-19 cases in Newcastle and the Hunter.

In the 24 hours to 8pm last night, the Newcastle LGA alone contributed to 116 of the state’s 804 COVID-19 cases.

Across the district there were 224 cases which included:

– 116 are from Newcastle LGA

– 48 are from Lake Macquarie LGA

– 28 are from Maitland LGA

– 11 are from Port Stephens LGA

– 7 are from Cessnock LGA

– 5 are from Mid Coast LGA

– 5 are from Singleton LGA

– 2 are from Inverell LGA

– 1 is from Dungog LGA

– 1 is from Tamworth LGA

There are now two confirmed cases infected with the Omicron variant in the district, one of those is someone who was at The Argyle nightclub last Wednesday night.

Health authorities say that of the 680 people who checked in using the QR code at the nightclub about 150 people have tested positive to COVID-19 so far.

There’s a growing list of exposure sites as well with positive cases visiting a number of pubs and clubs at the end of last week.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has all but ruled out any sort of lockdown despite the high number of cases across the state.