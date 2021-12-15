Prep work underway for duplication of Nelson Bay Road between Salt Ash and Bobs Farm

Preparation work is now underway on the duplication of Nelson Bay Road between Salt Ash and Bobs Farm.

The $26 million, one kilometre section of the Nelson Bay Road upgrade is expected to be complete in late 2023 and will include 3.5 metre travel lanes, 2.5 metre shoulders and a concrete median separation barrier, as well as fauna exclusion fencing to ensure wildlife is protected.

A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said the upgrade will run from 900 metres east of Marsh Road at Salt Ash to 1.9 kilometres east of Marsh Road at Bobs Farm.

“Transport for NSW is continuing to plan for the remaining section of Nelson Bay Road from Williamtown to Bobs Farm as the next priority for this busy corridor.

“Nelson Bay Road provides a vital connection for locals and visitors, and the NSW Government is investing in delivering a safer and more efficient road for the 25,000 motorists who use it each day,” the spokesperson said.

“We have already delivered the Bobs Farm to Anna Bay section in 2015, the upgrade of the Medowie Road intersection in 2019 and the Lemon Tree Passage Road intersection upgrade in mid-2020.”

After a competitive tender process in June this year, Daracon has been selected to deliver the work on behalf of Transport for NSW. The site compound will be located 3.8km east of Marsh Road at Salt Ash.

The spokesperson said the site compound is being established now to hit the ground running in 2022.

For more information on this project, visit nswroads.work/nbrsec1