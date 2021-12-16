Cambridge Hotel now added to list of venues of concern as more than 600 recorded in Hunter

The Cambridge Hotel has now been added as a venue of concern in Newcastle as the region recorded more than 600 cases.

NSW Health is advising anyone attended The Cambridge Hotel from 6.30pm Friday 10 December to 2.30am Saturday 11 December is a close contact and must immediately get tested and isolate for 7 days.

All household contacts of close contacts should also be tested and self-isolate until a negative result is received by everyone in the household. This venue was visited by confirmed cases of COVID-19. It is likely some of these cases have the Omicron variant of concern. NSW Health is urgently contacting anyone who attended The Cambridge Hotel at these times and checked in via the QR code and is directing them and members of their households to immediately get tested and follow public health advice. NSW Health is appealing for anyone who did not check in using the QR code to urgently get tested and isolate, and for the community to ensure other potential attendees are aware of this advice.

Meantime, the Hunter New England Health District has recorded 633 cases. 604 are in Newcastle and the Lower Hunter.

Nine active cases are being cared for in hospital and two people are being cared for in intensive care.

Those cases are from: